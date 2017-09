Oct 14 (Reuters) - Jarden Corp, owner of brands including Sunbeam kitchen appliances and Coleman outdoor gear, said it would buy Visant Holding Corp, the parent of school products maker Jostens Inc, in a $1.5 billion deal to expand its custom-made offerings.

Visant is owned by investment funds including those managed by investment firm KKR, aPriori Capital Partners and others. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)