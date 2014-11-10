Spain's Viscofan to sell IAN tomato unit for 56 million euros

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on Monday it had accepted a 55.5 million euro ($69 million) takeover bid for its IAN canned tomato unit from private equity firm Portobello Capital Gestion.

Viscofan will receive an initial cash payment of 50 million euros and an additional 5.5 million euros three years after the close of the sale, which still needs to go through due diligence and win regulatory approval.

It said the sale was part of its strategy to focus on its core casings business.