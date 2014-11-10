FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Viscofan to sell IAN tomato unit for 56 million euros
#Basic Materials
November 10, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Viscofan to sell IAN tomato unit for 56 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on Monday it had accepted a 55.5 million euro ($69 million) takeover bid for its IAN canned tomato unit from private equity firm Portobello Capital Gestion.

Viscofan will receive an initial cash payment of 50 million euros and an additional 5.5 million euros three years after the close of the sale, which still needs to go through due diligence and win regulatory approval.

It said the sale was part of its strategy to focus on its core casings business.

1 US dollar = 0.8050 euro Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
