MADRID, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Tuesday net profit fell 0.7 percent to 77.42 million euros ($106.60 million) in the first nine months of the year, compared with the same period in 2012, due to higher prices for raw materials.

Revenue rose 2.8 percent to 578.78 million euros thanks to higher sales in Europe, Asia and Latin America. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Julien Toyer)