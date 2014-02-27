FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Viscofan profit falls on currencies, energy reform
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 27, 2014 / 5:20 PM / 4 years ago

Spain's Viscofan profit falls on currencies, energy reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Spanish sausage casing maker Viscofan said on Thursday its 2013 net profit fell 3.4 percent to 101.5 million euros despite slightly higher sales due to exchange rate losses and the effect of an energy market reform in Spain.

Revenue rose 1.7 percent to 765.3 million euros on higher sales volume of casings.

But the bottom line was hit by weaker currencies in countries where the company operates, regulatory changes that affected power cogeneration prices in Spain, higher prices for raw material and costs associated with new plants in China and Uruguay, the company said in a statement.

EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 3.6 percent to 178.3 million euros, Viscofan said.

Stripping out the impact of exchange rate fluctuations EBITDA would have been flat, the company said.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; editing by Jesús Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.