FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Viscofan sees net profit drop 5.3 pct y/y in first half
Sections
Featured
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 30, 2014 / 4:01 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Viscofan sees net profit drop 5.3 pct y/y in first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Spanish sausage-casing maker Viscofan said on Wednesday net profit fell 5.3 percent in the first half from a year earlier to 50.9 million euros ($68.09 million), hit by a strong euro and new regulation in the energy sector.

Viscofan, which suffered negative currency effects from its operations in Latin America, has like other industrial companies in Spain also saw lower income from co-production of energy at its industrial plants in Spain due to regulatory changes.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 2.8 percent to 94.4 billion euros, the group said in a statement to the stock market regulator.($1 = 0.7476 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.