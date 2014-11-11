FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Viscom AG says 9-month revenue of 41.767 mln euros vs 35.818 mln euros yr ago
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductor Equipment & Testing
November 11, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Viscom AG says 9-month revenue of 41.767 mln euros vs 35.818 mln euros yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Viscom AG

* Incoming orders for 9 months stood at 46.142 million euros, which was already 24.8 pct higher than in previous year’s period (previous year: 36.970 million euros)

* Says order backlog as of end of Q3 amounted to 13,817 thousand euros(previous year: 9,454 thousand euros)

* Says is sticking to published forecast for FY and expects revenue of between 55 and 60 million euros and an EBIT-margin of 13 to 15 pct

* Says revenue for first nine months of year of 41,767 thousand euros (previous year: 35,818 thousand euros)

* Says 9-month net profit increased from 3,691 thousand euros to 3,945 thousand euros

* Says group generated an EBIT-margin of 17.6 pct reclusively in Q3

* 9-month EBIT amounted to 5.140 million euros (previous year: 4.471 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.