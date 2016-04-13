FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Visi Media says to remain controlling shareholder of Intermedia
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
April 13, 2016 / 10:30 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's Visi Media says to remain controlling shareholder of Intermedia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s PT Visi Media Asia Tbk on Wednesday said it plans to remain a controlling shareholder of PT Intermedia Capital Tbk, and is considering options such as replacing foreign-denominated debt with rupiah debt.

The media company, part of the Bakrie Group conglomerate, made the statement after the Indonesia Stock Exchange asked it to address reports in local media that said Visi Media planned to sell part of its stake in Intermedia Capital.

On Monday, Bisnis Indonesia quoted Visi Media President Director Anindya Bakrie as saying the company plans to sell a stake of less than 10 percent in Intermedia Capital to repay debt and raise funds for expansion. (bit.ly/1qCD9w8)

Visi Media owned 90 percent of Intermedia Capital, which operates the ANTV television channel, as of November 2015, Thomson Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.