BRIEF-Visiomed group wins contract in Africa and licence agreement

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Visiomed Group SA :

* Wins major contract in Africa and signs brand license agreement

* Says mayor contract in Africa is a tender won in the Republic of Guinea

* Contract concerns supply of 20,000 Thermoflash products in December

* Discussions have already been initiated for additional deliveries

* License agreement signed with Allègre Puériculture to include Visiomed ThermoFlash technology in TIGEX brand products Source text: bit.ly/1tEJfqz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)