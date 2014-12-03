FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Visiomed group wins contract in Africa and licence agreement
#Healthcare
December 3, 2014

BRIEF-Visiomed group wins contract in Africa and licence agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Visiomed Group SA :

* Wins major contract in Africa and signs brand license agreement

* Says mayor contract in Africa is a tender won in the Republic of Guinea

* Contract concerns supply of 20,000 Thermoflash products in December

* Discussions have already been initiated for additional deliveries

* License agreement signed with Allègre Puériculture to include Visiomed ThermoFlash technology in TIGEX brand products Source text: bit.ly/1tEJfqz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

