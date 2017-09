Jan 8 (Reuters) - Visiomed Group SA :

* FY revenue of 13.32 million euros ($15.7 million) versus 11.27 million euros, up 18 percent

* Q4 revenue of 5.55 million euros versus 2.72 million euros, up 104 percent

* Expects sale potential of flagship product in 2015 of more than 400,000 units

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8467 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)