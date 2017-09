May 24 (Reuters) - Vision Inc :

* Says it plans to buy 130,000 shares in a Tokyo-based real estate agency INVALANCE Ltd. for about 106.3 million yen on May 25

* Says it will raise stake in INVALANCE to 4.3 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/cKqGn3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)