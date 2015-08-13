Chinese curtainmaker Jangho makes knockout bid for Australian health firm

SYDNEY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Chinese curtainmaker Jangho Group Co Ltd said it plans to buy Australian eye surgery group Vision Eye Institute Ltd for A$198 million ($145.5 million), trumping a lower offer from another Australian firm, Pulse Health Ltd.

In a statement after the close of trading in Australia on Thursday, Shanghai-listed Jangho said it plans to buy Vision for A$1.10 a share, a 20 percent premium to its last closing price, and that Vision’s board plans to accept the all-cash, off-market offer.

Australia’s health care sector is seen as a lucrative investment given the country’s rapidly ageing population and generous government subsidies. Jangho said it also plans to use its investment to bring Australian health care skills to the mainland, which plans to double its doctor count by 2020.

Jangho plans to buy, invest in and start partnerships with listed Australian health companies with a view to “introduce certain of Australia’s leading medical service concepts, skills and models into the Chinese market”, it said.

“Jangho believes that these Australian models will be well received in the Chinese market.”

Vision Chairman Shane Tanner said in a statement that the company had “a long history of charitable, philanthropic and educational activities in SE Asia and the proposed partnership with Jangho provides further opportunities to build on and expand these activities”.

Tanner urged Vision shareholders to ignore the all-shares offer made by Pulse last month for A$0.88 per share.