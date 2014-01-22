FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
VisionChina signs advertising pact with Baidu unit, shares jump
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
January 22, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

VisionChina signs advertising pact with Baidu unit, shares jump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Shares of Chinese outdoor digital advertising company VisionChina Media Inc jumped 52 percent after the company said it signed a deal to promote Baidu Inc’s online gaming unit in China.

VisionChina said it would be the exclusive digital mobile television advertising partner for Baidu Games and provide brand promotion in buses and subways in 2014.

The company said it reaches bus networks in 88 cities in China and subway networks in 14 cities.

Baidu Games is an online gaming platform where users can play games provided by third-party developers.

VisionChina shares were trading at $36.40 in premarket trading, after closing at $24 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday. They have risen more than 1,100 percent in the last six months. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.