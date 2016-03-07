FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visium Asset Management probed by DoJ, SEC over trading, valuations
March 7, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

Svea Herbst-Bayliss

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Visium Asset Management LP, a hedge fund firm that manages more than $8 billion, is being investigated by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission over trading and valuation issues, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The company’s managing partner, Jacob Gottlieb, wrote in a letter to clients dated March 7 that the government is looking into the valuations of securities from several years ago in a credit fund that was shut in 2013.

The letter also said the government has requested for information regarding the trading of certain securities, including the use of a consultant who stopped providing services to the firm in 2011.

A spokesman for Visium did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

