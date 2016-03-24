Vietnam's Masan buys 14 pct of food firm Vissan for $64 mln

HANOI, March 24 (Reuters) - Anco, a unit of Vietnam’s Masan Nutri-Science, Masan Group ’s animal feed unit, has bought 14 percent of top Vietnamese food firm Vissan for $63.9 million, local media reported on Thursday.

Dong Nai-based Anco bought 11.33 million shares of Vissan for 126,000 dong ($5.64) each, news website VnExpress reported. (vnexpress.net)

State-run Vissan, Vietnam’s leading foodstuff processor, raised $41 million in an initial public offering earlier this month.

Vissan CEO Van Duc Muoi confirmed the stake sale when contacted by Reuters. ($1=22,340 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)