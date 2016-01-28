Philippines' Vista Land raises $125 mln via bond reopening

MANILA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Philippine homebuilder Vista Land and Lifescapes Inc has raised $125 million after reopening its June 2022 bonds, which drew a $200 million order book, IFR reported on Thursday.

Vista Land confirmed the transaction in a stock exchange filing, saying it had executed a subscription agreement with lead managers and HSBC and DBS. (bit.ly/206ItHX)

The deal priced at 102.00 for a yield of 6.98 percent, in line with earlier guidance, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

The reopening will lift the outstanding size of the bonds to $425 million, with Vista Land using the proceeds from the latest issue to fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes.

The bonds are guaranteed by Vista Land and several units, such as Brittany Corp, Camella Homes, Crown Asia Properties, Communities Philippines, Manuela Corp, Masterpiece Asia Properties, Starmalls and Vista Residences. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz and IFR; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)