Philippines' Vista Land markets bonds to refinance up to $500 mln debt
#Financials
June 11, 2015 / 6:28 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Vista Land markets bonds to refinance up to $500 mln debt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, June 11 (Reuters) - Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc is marketing a new set of dollar notes to pay back as much as $500 million bonds maturing this year through 2019, a company official said on Thursday.

Vista Land offered to redeem $100 million 6.75 percent notes due 2018 and $350 million 7.45 percent notes due 2019, to be funded by the issuance of new notes, the firm’s investor relations chief Brian Edang told Reuters.

The company, one of the largest homebuilders in the Philippines, also plans to raise around $50 million to pay bonds maturing in September, he added.

Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported that the seven-year Reg S bond offering is being marketed to yield around 7.75 percent.

The amount and terms of the new bonds will be finalised later on Thursday, Edang said.

Vista Land hired DBS and HSBC as global co-ordinators and bookrunners of the bond offer. BDO Capital and China Banking Corp are the joint domestic lead managers for the offering. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
