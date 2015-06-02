Philippines' Vista Land sets tender offer for 2018, 2019 notes

MANILA, June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc said on Tuesday it has board approval for a tender offer to holders of its outstanding $450 million worth of notes due in 2018 and 2019.

The announcement came as IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit, reported the company has launched the tender offer with a fixed price of 102.5 percent of face value for its $100 million worth of notes due in 2018, and 104.75 percent for $350 million notes due in 2019.

DBS and HSBC are joint dealer managers for the offer, which will close on June 10, IFR said, citing its market sources.

A Vista Land spokesman declined to give further details about the offer.

Vista Land also plans to establish a Medium Term Note Programme for future issuances, it said in a stock exchange filing. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR in Singapore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)