FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Vista Land sets tender offer for 2018, 2019 notes
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2015 / 9:52 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Vista Land sets tender offer for 2018, 2019 notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, June 2 (Reuters) - Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc said on Tuesday it has board approval for a tender offer to holders of its outstanding $450 million worth of notes due in 2018 and 2019.

The announcement came as IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit, reported the company has launched the tender offer with a fixed price of 102.5 percent of face value for its $100 million worth of notes due in 2018, and 104.75 percent for $350 million notes due in 2019.

DBS and HSBC are joint dealer managers for the offer, which will close on June 10, IFR said, citing its market sources.

A Vista Land spokesman declined to give further details about the offer.

Vista Land also plans to establish a Medium Term Note Programme for future issuances, it said in a stock exchange filing. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR in Singapore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.