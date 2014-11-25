FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vista Equity to pay 725 mln stg for Advanced Computer Software Group
#Financials
November 25, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vista Equity to pay 725 mln stg for Advanced Computer Software Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Vista Equity Partners:

* Offer for Advanced Computer Software Group Plc

* Agreement on terms of a recommended cash acquisition of advanced computer software group by Bidco, an investment vehicle indirectly owned by Vista Funds

* Deal1 values entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of ACS at about 725 million stg on basis of a fully- diluted share capital of 517,553,829 shares

* ACS shareholders will be entitled to receive 140 pence per acs share Source text for Eikon:

