CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vista Outdoor announces Q3 adj earnings per share $0.70 (Feb 11)
February 15, 2016 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Vista Outdoor announces Q3 adj earnings per share $0.70 (Feb 11)

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q3 I/B/E/S EPS estimates in fourth bullet to $0.57 from $0.60, revenue estimates in seventh bullet to $577.3 million from $579.5 million)

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Vista Outdoor Inc : * Announces FY 2016 third quarter operating results * Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 * Q3 earnings per share $0.70 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50 * Sees FY 2016 sales $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion * Q3 sales $593 million versus I/B/E/S view $577.3 million * Says updates FY 2016 financial guidance * Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $45 million * Sees 2016 free cash flow in a range of $150 million to $170 million

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
