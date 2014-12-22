FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-India's Vistara says open to taking Boeing planes for fleet beyond 2017
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 22, 2014 / 8:35 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-India's Vistara says open to taking Boeing planes for fleet beyond 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) -

* India’s Vistara exec says open to taking Boeing Co planes for fleet beyond 2017

* Vistara exec says expects to have five aircraft by end-March, 20 by 2017

* Vistara says signs interline agreement with Singapore Airlines Ltd

* Vistara exec says in talks with other airlines for interline agreements

* Vistara exec says will work to expedite international footprint once curbs on newer airlines to start international operations go away

* Vistara exec says has hired more than 400 people Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah in New Delhi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.