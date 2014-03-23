FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Visteon's healthier profits expected to extend share gains - Barron's
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 23, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 4 years ago

Visteon's healthier profits expected to extend share gains - Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 23 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp shares stand to continue to rise, driven by steadily improving profits at the auto supplier, according to an article in the March 24 edition of Barron‘s.

The shares, which closed at $85.67 on Friday, could reach $100 within 12 months, the article said, amounting to a nearly 17 percent improvement.

Under Chief Executive Tim Leuliette, Visteon has become a more simplified company, focusing on climate control and electronics, which have higher margins and growth opportunities, according to the article. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Sophie Hares)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.