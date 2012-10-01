FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visteon appoints Timothy Leuliette CEO, Francis Scricco becomes chairman
October 1, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

Visteon appoints Timothy Leuliette CEO, Francis Scricco becomes chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp named Timothy Leuliette, who has been acting chief executive since Aug. 10, as CEO and president and said Francis Scricco would take over as chairman.

Leuliette, 62, had been acting as CEO on an interim basis following the resignation of Don Stebbins, who was also chairman.

Until 2010, Leuliette was president and CEO of auto parts supplier Dura Automotive, setting it up for sale after its emergence from bankruptcy.

Scricco, 63, who was appointed to the Visteon board on Aug. 10, was a senior executive with telecommunications equipment provider Avaya Inc before joining the company and was president and CEO of Arrow Electronics before that.

Visteon, which is based in Van Buren Township, Michigan, has been facing breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders who believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole.

The company was spun off from Ford Motor Co in 2000.

