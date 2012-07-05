Visteon says Halla buy will add to earnings immediately

July 5 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp said its planned acquisition of its remaining stake in Halla Climate Control Corp will add to earnings i m mediately, se nding the U.S. auto parts supplier’s shares up more than 8 percent.

Visteon on Wednesday said it will buy the 30 percent of Halla it does not already own for about $805 million, valuing the South Korean auto heating and cooling systems maker at $2.68 billion.

The deal will add about 25 cents per share to earnings, excluding operational and tax synergies, Visteon said in the slides accompanying its conference call. It expects synergies of about $20 million in the first full year of integration.

Visteon did not say when it expects the deal to close. The tender offer for Halla shares that began on Thursday will last 20 days.

Halla, which will boost Visteon’s climate control business, had 2011 revenue of $3 billion. Visteon, which also has electronics, interiors and lighting businesses, had 2011 revenue of about $8 billion.

Visteon could face some trouble from Halla’s shareholders that include South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS).

NPS, which owns 10 percent of Halla shares, has not yet made a final decision on what they plan to do, Visteon Chief Executive Don Stebbins said on a conference call.

Reuters had also reported earlier that Halla’s biggest customer Hyundai Motor Co would not want to see full ownership of Halla handed to a party outside its influence.

“We have done the necessary work to give the tender (offer) the best chance of success,” said Visteon CEO Stebbins but declined to disclose the details of its talks with customers.

OPTIONS FOR INTERIORS BUSINESS

Visteon has been exploring the sale of non-core assets to streamline its corporate structure and boost profit margins. It has been facing breakup pressure from some board members and shareholders, who believe the company is worth more in parts than as a whole.

It has since turned its focus to two core product lines - climate control and electronics.

On Wednesday, Visteon also said it was terminating a deal to sell its interiors business to a Chinese joint venture with Huayu Automotive Systems Co Ltd.

The company was looking at all options for its interiors business after the Huayu deal failed due to concerns regarding European auto production, Stebbins said on the call.

“We need to move down the path of exploring what other opportunities we have for that business be it joint venture with another party, be it trying to look at divesting certain portions of the business,” he said.

Visteon’s shares, which have lost almost 25 percent of their value so far this year, were up 3 percent at $38.29 in afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. They touched a high of $40.47 earlier in the session.