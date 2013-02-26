FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Halla Climate says Visteon has no plans for new tender offer
#Market News
February 26, 2013

Halla Climate says Visteon has no plans for new tender offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Halla Climate Control Corp said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that its largest shareholder, Visteon, had no plans to conduct a new tender offer for shares in Halla Climate.

Visteon, which owned a 70 percent stake in Halla Climate as of September 2012, saw its tender offer to buy the remaining 30 percent fail in July last year when South Korea’s National Pension Service (NPS), Halla’s second-largest shareholder, rejected the offer.

Since then, Visteon has consolidated its climate control operations by selling them to Halla Climate.

