Visteon's tender offer to fully control S.Korean unit fizzles
July 24, 2012 / 10:35 PM / 5 years ago

Visteon's tender offer to fully control S.Korean unit fizzles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 25 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp’s dropped its $800 million tender offer to fully control its South Korean unit Halla Climate Control Corp after the offer failed to garner enough shares, Halla Climate said in a regulatory filing Wednesday.

Visteon said earlier the offer expired on Tuesday as the company did not receive the minimum amount of shares necessary to complete the offer.

Visteon already owns 70 percent of Halla Climate.

Halla Climate’s second-largest shareholder, National Pension Service, said on Monday it declined Visteon’s offer.

