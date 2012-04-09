UPDATE 1-Visteon JV opens new plant in China

April 9 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp said its automotive climate joint venture in China has opened a new plant to manufacture aluminum radiators for cars.

The plant, located in Chengdu in southwest China, is expected to have an annual production capacity of 500,000 units by 2013.

The U.S. auto parts supplier said the plant will be a wholly owned subsidiary of its joint venture with FAWER Automotive Parts Co Ltd.

The joint venture, which first established a manufacturing facility in 1995, supplies heating ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) and charge air coolers to automakers.

The new facility will support the FAW-Volkswagen manufacturing base in Chengdu and other automakers in southwest China, Visteon said in a statement.