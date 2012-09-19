Visteon exploring sale of interiors unit, but no rush -CEO

DETROIT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp is in discussions to sell its interiors business, but “there’s no gun to our head” to sell quickly, the U.S. auto parts supplier’s top executive said on Wednesday.

“We know the business will be worth more when Europe starts to rebound,” Visteon’s interim Chief Executive Tim Leuliette said during an investor presentation. “If someone wants to pay us now for that kind of value, we’re willing to accept that. In the meantime, we’re running the business.”

It will take the European auto industry another 18 months to “get legs,” Leuliette said.