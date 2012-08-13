FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visteon CEO steps down
#Market News
August 13, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

Visteon CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Auto parts supplier Visteon Corp said Chief Executive Don Stebbins had stepped down on Aug. 10, more than four years after he took the top job.

Visteon, which also specializes in auto interiors, electronics and lighting, said board member Timothy Leuliette was appointed as the interim CEO until they find a permanent replacement.

Visteon reported a slump in sales earlier in August and cut its earnings forecast for the year, citing lower vehicle production in Europe, South America and China.

Shares of the company closed at $38.80 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

