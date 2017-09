June 10 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Visteon Corp named Sachin Lawande as its chief executive, succeeding Timothy Leuliette, who said in March he would step down by the end of the year.

Lawande’s appointment is effective June 29, Visteon said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)