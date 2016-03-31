MOVES-Visteon names William Robertson interim CFO

March 31 (Reuters) - U.S. auto parts maker Visteon Corp said its vice president and corporate controller, William Robertson, would serve as chief financial officer on an interim basis, effective March 31.

Robertson replaces Jeff Stafeil, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Robertson, who has been with Visteon since 2000, has held several positions at the company including director for corporate finance. He was previously vehicle operations controller for Ford Motor Co. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)