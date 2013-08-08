FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Visteon posts stronger-than-expected profit, raises outlook
August 8, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Visteon posts stronger-than-expected profit, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Automotive parts supplier Visteon Corp on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit and boosted its full-year forecast.

Net income in the second quarter fell 13 percent to $65 million, or $1.29 a share, from $75 million, or $1.40 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, the company earned $1.41 a share, far above the $1.06 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.

Sales rose almost 12 percent to $1.89 billion, just above the $1.88 billion analysts had expected.

Visteon now expects its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to finish the year at $660 million to $690 million. It previously had forecast a range of $620 million to $660 million.

