FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Visteon posts higher profit on strong electronics demand
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Visteon posts higher profit on strong electronics demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, May 7 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Visteon Corp on Thursday posted a higher quarterly profit due to strong demand in its cockpit electronics business.

The company also raised its full-year outlook for operating earnings while cutting its sales outlook, saying the changes reflected improved performance partly offset by unfavorable currency rates.

Net income in the first quarter rose to $50 million, or $1.10 a share, compared with $19 million, or 38 cents a share, a year earlier. Excluding restructuring and other transaction costs, Visteon earned $2.04 a share.

Sales in the quarter rose 18 percent from last year to $2.03 billion.

Visteon previously announced the sale of its stake of about 70 percent in Halla Visteon Climate Control Corp to an affiliate of South Korean private equity firm Hahn & Co and Hankook Tire Co Ltd. It expects that deal to close by the end of the second quarter. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.