May 9 (Reuters) - Automotive parts supplier Visteon Corp reported a higher first-quarter profit helped by a jump in vehicle production in Asia and North America.

The company, which received almost half its revenue from Asia, said it recorded a net income of $69 million, or $1.33 per share, compared with a loss of $29 million, or 56 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $1.86 billion.