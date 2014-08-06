Auto parts maker Visteon's quarterly revenue rises

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Auto parts maker Visteon Corp reported a 11 percent rise in quarterly revenue as higher vehicle production boosted sales of its climate control products.

Total sales rose to $1.78 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.61 billion a year earlier.

Visteon said $258 million of sales in its interiors business were reclassified as discontinued operations since it is divesting a majority of the business.

Net loss attributable to Visteon was $155 million, or $3.35 per share, compared with a profit of $65 million, or $1.29 per share. The loss includes an impairment loss on assets held for sale and other items. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)