CORRECTED-Outgoing Visteon CEO received $12.7 million severance
August 14, 2012 / 5:10 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Outgoing Visteon CEO received $12.7 million severance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects value of package, number of shares)

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Visteon Corp awarded outgoing Chief Executive Officer Don Stebbins a severance package worth about $12.7 million, the auto parts company said in a government filing.

Stebbins, who resigned Monday as president and chief executive officer, will receive cash payments totaling $2,391,000 and 244,445 shares of stock worth an estimated $10.3 million, according to Visteon’s 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Visteon said it will pay interim CEO Tim Leuliette a base monthly salary of $95,833 plus a signing bonus of $500,000. (Reporting By Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

