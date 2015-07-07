FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
LPC-Baring's Vistra buy backed with $700m leveraged loan
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 7, 2015 / 11:21 AM / 2 years ago

LPC-Baring's Vistra buy backed with $700m leveraged loan

Claire Ruckin

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-based Baring Private Equity Asia’s acquisition of a majority stake in trust and custodial services provider Vistra Group will be backed with a $700 million cross border leveraged loan financing, banking sources said on Tuesday.

Baring agreed to buy a majority stake in Vistra in May from IK Investment Partners, for an undisclosed sum, with management holding a significant stake.

Goldman Sachs is leading the financing, alongside Credit Suisse, Jefferies and DBS Bank. Bank meetings are scheduled to take place in London on July 8 and New York on July 9 to show the deal to investors, the sources said.

The loan market has been caught in the volatility brought by the Eurozone crisis, with a number of repricings withdrawn in recent weeks. However, loan investors say they still have appetite for strong credits and for event-driven financings, so long as they are launched at the right pricing and terms.

The Vistra financing comprises a $515 million first-lien loan and a $185 million second-lien loan, both denominated in euros and dollars, with the exact split still to be determined. There is also a revolving credit facility. Pricing will emerge at the bank meetings, the sources said.

Baring declined to comment.

Vistra Group employs over 1,300 employees in 46 offices across 35 jurisdictions. (Editing by Christopher Mangham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.