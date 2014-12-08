BRIEF-Visual International Holdings sees 55.7 pct improvement in H1 loss/shr

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Visual International Holdings Ltd

* Financial results for six months ended 31 Aug has indicated that co will report a slightly improved position to that published on 26 Nov 2014

* Will report a 55.7% improvement in loss per share, from 6.48 cents in prior six month period ended 31 Aug 2013 to a loss per share of 2.87 cents per share

* Headline loss per share has, however, decreased by 81.65% from 1.58 cents per share in prior comparative period to a headline loss of 2.87 cents per share.