FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Visual International Holdings sees 55.7 pct improvement in H1 loss/shr
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2014 / 3:46 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Visual International Holdings sees 55.7 pct improvement in H1 loss/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Visual International Holdings Ltd

* Financial results for six months ended 31 Aug has indicated that co will report a slightly improved position to that published on 26 Nov 2014

* Will report a 55.7% improvement in loss per share, from 6.48 cents in prior six month period ended 31 Aug 2013 to a loss per share of 2.87 cents per share

* Headline loss per share has, however, decreased by 81.65% from 1.58 cents per share in prior comparative period to a headline loss of 2.87 cents per share. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.