BRIEF-Vita Societa Editoriale concludes capital increase offer period
#Publishing
November 28, 2014 / 9:40 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vita Societa Editoriale concludes capital increase offer period

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Vita Societa Editoriale SpA :

* Said on Thursday it concluded the share capital increase offer period for maximum 6,669,285 newly issued ordinary shares

* Said during the offer period 2,182,950 newly issued shares were subscribed, for a total of 611,226 euros

* Said of the subscribed shares, 1,964,285 shares were subscribed by Fiduciaria Sant‘Andrea Srl

* Said 4,486,335 newly issued shares were not subscribed, for a total of 1,256,173.80 euros

* Said the shares not subscribed could be placed by May 31, 2015

Source text for Eikon: [ID: nBIA2731e]

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

