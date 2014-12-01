FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vita 34 to take over all assets of Vivocell Biosolutions
#Healthcare
December 1, 2014 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Vita 34 to take over all assets of Vivocell Biosolutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG :

* Takes over commercial operations of Austrian company for umbilical cord blood storages as of Jan. 2, 2015 within framework of an asset deal

* To take over all assets of Vivocell Biosolutions GmbH & Co KG from Graz at a price of 650,000 euros ($811,850) upon approval by Supervisory Board

* Group revenue of Vita 34 will increase in 2015 by about 7 pct because of takeover

* There will be no transfer of Vivocell’s employees to Vita 34 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8006 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
