BRIEF-Vita 34 to take over all assets of Vivocell Biosolutions

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG :

* Takes over commercial operations of Austrian company for umbilical cord blood storages as of Jan. 2, 2015 within framework of an asset deal

* To take over all assets of Vivocell Biosolutions GmbH & Co KG from Graz at a price of 650,000 euros ($811,850) upon approval by Supervisory Board

* Group revenue of Vita 34 will increase in 2015 by about 7 pct because of takeover

* There will be no transfer of Vivocell's employees to Vita 34