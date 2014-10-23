BRIEF-Vita 34 AG says 9M revenues of EUR 10.1 mln, up 1.7 pct compared to last year

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG

* Says 9-month revenues increased as compared with prior year’s period by 1.7 pct from 9.9 million euros to 10.1 million euros

* Says 9-month total operating income rose by 2.4 pct to 10.8 million euros(prior year: 10.6 million euros)

* Says EBITDA rose to 1.6 million euros in first nine months and were, therefore, 7.2 pct over value of prior year’s period, which was 1.5 million euros

* Says estimates operating profit (EBITDA) for entire year 2014 will be below previous expectations, however, that it will be higher than prior year’s level

* Says 9-month EBIT increased by 25.8 pct to 0.8 million euros(prior year: 0.7 million euros)

* Says 9-month result of 0.4 million euros was 52.5 pct higher than prior year’s value of 0.3 million euros

* Says increasing positive trend with regard to development of revenues and profits is to be expected for 2015