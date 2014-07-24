BRIEF-VITA 34 reports H1 period result increases 67 pct to EUR 114,000

July 24 (Reuters) - Vita 34 AG : * Says H1 period result increases 67 percent to EUR 114,000 * Says H1 EBITDA of EUR 0.8 million nearly at prior year’s level; EBITDA margin

13.4 percent * Says operating income in the amount of EUR 6.6 million in the first half-year

2014 (prior year’s period: EUR 6.9 million) * Says H1 revenues decreased by 6.3 percent from EUR 6.5 million to EUR 6.1

million * Says following the first half-year, the company is confident of being able to

achieve its targets for the full year 2014