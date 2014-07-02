FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

Kroger to buy online retailer Vitacost for $280 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) - Kroger Co said it would buy online retailer Vitacost.com Inc for about $280 million in a bid to expand its online presence.

The biggest U.S. supermarket operator’s $8 per share offer repre4sents a 27.3 percent premium to Vitacost shares’ Tuesday closing of $6.28 on the Nasdaq.

Vitacost.com sells vitamins, herbs, supplements, sports nutrition and beauty care products and organic foods to about 2.3 million active customers, Kroger said. (Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

