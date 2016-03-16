Vitae Pharma's psoriasis drug succeeds in mid-stage study

March 16 (Reuters) - Drug developer Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental psoriasis drug significantly reduced the skin condition in patients from a mid-stage trial.

Patients taking a 350 mg dose of the drug, VTP-43742, showed a 24 percent reduction, while patients who took the 700 mg dose showed a 30 percent reduction compared to a placebo.

Psoriasis, which affects about 7.5 million people in the United States, is a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting the skin, leading to red scaly patches that are often itchy and painful. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)