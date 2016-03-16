FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Vitae Pharma's psoriasis drug succeeds in mid-stage study
March 16, 2016 / 8:49 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Vitae Pharma's psoriasis drug succeeds in mid-stage study

March 16 (Reuters) - Drug developer Vitae Pharmaceuticals Inc said its experimental psoriasis drug significantly reduced the skin condition in patients from a mid-stage trial, sending its shares up 70 percent in after-hours trading.

Patients taking a 350 mg dose of the drug, VTP-43742, showed a 24 percent reduction, while patients who took the 700 mg dose showed a 30 percent reduction compared to a placebo.

Psoriasis, which affects about 7.5 million people in the United States, is a chronic autoimmune disorder affecting the skin, leading to red scaly patches that are often itchy and painful.

There are currently a range of treatments to improve symptoms but no cure. The autoimmune disease market is currently dominated by injectable therapies.

VTP-43742, which is a once-a-day oral drug, has the potential to treat other disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and inflammatory bowel diseases, the company said.

Psoriasis has been targeted as a promising treatment area by a number of drugmakers, including Novartis AG, which recently launched a product called Cosentyx for the condition.

This month, U.S. drugmaker AbbVie Inc bought marketing rights to a promising experimental psoriasis treatment from Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim for an initial upfront payment of $595 million. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

