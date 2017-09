Jan 26 (Reuters) - Vitec Software Group publ AB :

* Vitec reduces dilution by redeemed convertible

* Vitec redeems convertible debenture as Norrlandsfonden signed in 2008

* Loan amounted to 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.20 million), fixed rate of 3.9 pct and a conversion price of 35 crowns

* Vitec now pays 37.1 million crowns in cash on redemption ($1 = 8.3270 Swedish crowns)