#Market News
August 27, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1- Close of Glencore-Viterra deal delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* China review final regulatory hurdle

* Glencore to sell some parts to Agrium, Richardson

By Rod Nickel

Aug 27 (Reuters) - The closing of Glencore International PLC’s C$6.1-billion ($6.2 billion) takeover of Canadian grain handler Viterra Inc will stretch into September, Viterra said on Monday.

The lone remaining regulatory approval needed is from China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) under its anti-monopoly law.

The ministry’s review is expected to continue into September, Viterra said after markets closed.

The takeover, already approved by the Canadian government and competition regulator, was originally expected to close in July.

Glencore plans to sell some parts of Viterra to Canadian fertilizer company Agrium Inc and private Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd.

Viterra shares, which Glencore would buy for $16.25 in cash, closed on Monday up 1 Canadian cent at C$16.17.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
