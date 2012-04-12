FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Viterra sees bigger Canada canola plantings
April 12, 2012 / 8:40 PM / in 5 years

Viterra sees bigger Canada canola plantings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s biggest grain handler, Viterra Inc, said on Thursday that Western Canadian canola plantings look to reach 20 million to 21 million acres this spring, smashing last year’s record high of 18.5 million acres.

Farmers are set to expand canola’s area due to the oilseed’s high price and a return to dry spring conditions, after two years of flooding that took millions of acres out of production, said Doug Wonnacott, chief operating officer of agri-products for Viterra.

