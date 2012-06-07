FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia approves Glencore's takeover of Viterra
Sections
Featured
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
North Korea Revealed
How Wonsan fits Kim's strategy for survival
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Australia approves Glencore's takeover of Viterra

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, June 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s competition regulator approved a friendly takeover bid by Swiss commodities trader Glencore International Plc of Viterra Inc , clearing another hurdle for the biggest deal in years in the global agricultural sector.

Glencore offered Viterra C$16.25 per share, or C$6.l billion, in March for the company, which owns the biggest share of Western Canada’s grain storage and farm supply outlets, as well as nearly all grain storage capacity in South Australia.

The deal would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition as post merger Glencore would continue to face competition from a number of significant competitors in the market for grain trading in South Australia, the ACCC said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.