FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada competition watchdog to study Viterra deals
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 6 years ago

Canada competition watchdog to study Viterra deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it will review the C$6.1 billion ($6.2 billion) takeover of grain handler Viterra Inc by Glencore International as well as the purchase of some Viterra assets by Agrium Inc and Richardson International.

The review will aim to determine whether the transactions would substantially lessen or prevent competition in any market.

“I can confirm that the Competition Bureau will be reviewing the proposed transactions,” said spokesman Greg Scott.

“It is difficult to say how long a particular review will take, as the bureau evaluates the steps that need to be taken on a case-by-case basis. As always, we work to complete our reviews as expeditiously as possible,” he said.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.