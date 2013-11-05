Viterra to spend C$34 million on Alberta grain terminals

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Viterra Inc, one of Canada’s biggest grain handlers, said on Tuesday that it will spend more than C$34 million ($32.7 million) on two country grain terminals in the western province of Alberta.

Viterra, owned by Swiss-based Glencore Xstrata Plc, said it will build a new grain terminal near Grimshaw, Alberta, with 30,000 tonnes of grain storage. Work is planned to start this fall.

The company also plans to expand a grain terminal at Grassy Lake, Alberta, boosting storage capacity by 14,000 tonnes to a total of 36,500 tonnes.